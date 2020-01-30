Delhi

Jamia Millia student shot at during protest march

The protest march from the University to Rajghat.

The protest march from the University to Rajghat.   | Photo Credit: Saurabh Trivedi

more-in

The accused was detained by the police

A Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at during a protest march from the university to Rajghat on Thursday.

The accused was detained by the police and taken to a police station, while the injured was shifted to the nearby Holy Family Hospital.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East) said the accused was detained at the spot. Further details about him are awaited.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 2:33:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jamia-millia-student-shot-at-during-protest-march-in-delhi/article30691192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY