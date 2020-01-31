Delhi

Juvenile Justice Board sends Jamia shooter to 28-day protective custody

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi on January 30, 2020.

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi on January 30, 2020.

The young man who ﬁred at a Jamia Millia Islamia student during a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday was sent to 28-day protective custody in a correction home by the Juvenile Justice Board a day later.

Purportedly 17 years old, a bone ossiﬁcation test would be conducted to ascertain if he is indeed a little over two months shy of being an adult. Police said they have approached Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to form a board of doctors for the test.

Rajesh Deo, DCP (Crime), conﬁrmed that the young man was presented before a magistrate at the JJB on Friday and sent to a correction home. A police oﬃcer who interrogated the young man after the Thursday incident said he displayed no remorse for his act. The shooter told the police that he bought the countrymade handgun from a man in his town for ₹10,000 on January 29, a day before using it.

While sending the shooter to the correction home, the JJB asked him if he needed a tutor inside to help him prepare for his upcoming Class XII exams. He asked for books, which the JJB allowed. The board also recommended psychiatric sessions.

