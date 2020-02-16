Delhi

Video of police brutality in Jamia Millia Islamia library goes viral

A CCTV footage showing police beating up students at the Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15, 2019.

A video, purportedly from the CCTV footage from inside the Jamia Millia Islamia’s library, showing security personnel beating up students, has gone viral on social media.

On the night of December 15, 2019, police personnel allegedly carried out a crackdown at the Jamia Millia, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, including entering the university library and assaulting students studying there. Police had said they had entered the campus after miscreants, who had set buses in the vicinity on fire, took shelter inside. Students, however, had alleged that security personnel had even entered the research scholars’ section of the library and assaulted students.

The footage shared late on February 15, shows security personnel allegedly entering the section for research scholars and hitting students with canes. People sitting at desks are seen being approached by security personnel and hit with lathis and chased out of the area.

JMI V-C Najma Akhtar speaks to students on Monday.

Why FIR not filed in December 15 incident, Jamia students ask V-C

It highlighted that multiple twitter accounts were using the university’s name which was causing confusion. It also said that any communication from the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) or the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) which has been spearheading the protests against the CAA in front of the university should not be treated as official university communication.

A senior university official, however, said the footage was authentic and was from the CCTV camera at the MPhil and PhD section of the university’s old library.

The Jamia Millia Islamia library after an alleged police attack on December 15, 2019

The Jamia Millia Islamia library after an alleged police attack on December 15, 2019   | Photo Credit: AP

 

Praveen Ranjan Special CP (Intelligence) said the video had come to their knowledge and would be investigated as part of the ongoing probe.

