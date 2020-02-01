December 15 violence: court seeks police reply on plea

A Delhi court on Friday sought a response from the city police on a plea claiming that the agency was not conducting a fair probe into the violence during an anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia last month.

The petitioner also sought a court-monitored investigation into the incident.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur directed Delhi Police to file its reply by February 5.

The plea was filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) secretary Chandan Kumar who was booked in connection with the violence on December 15 last year.

Advocate Adit S. Pujari, appearing for Kumar, had earlier claimed before the court that police were not carrying out a “fair” probe in the case.

Mr. Pujari had also said that Delhi Police’s Crime Branch should investigate personnel of the Jamia Nagar police station who allegedly entered the university campus without permission on December 15 and attacked students.

He had said that, according to media reports, 102 arrests have been made so far in the case and police should be directed to produce footage from at least one CCTV camera that shows the arrested were involved in the violence.

Mr. Pujari also claimed that by seizing Mr. Kumar’s mobile phone, police violated his fundamental rights.

He claimed that Mr. Kumar was not allowed to consult his lawyer when he was called for questioning by the police.