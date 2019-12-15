Police enter Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi as anti-Citizenship Act protest turns violent

Hours after violence rocked south Delhi on December 15, police said the situation was under control and they have detained some of the people who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during a protest against the amended citizenship law.

They said police entered the Jamia university campus to only control the situation, after protesters indulged in violence near New Friends’ Colony area in south Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said four buses and two police vehicles were torched during the protest, adding six policemen were also injured. He said stones were pelted from inside the varsity at police personnel, forcing them to use teargas to disperse the “violent mob“. Mr. Biswal said some people have been detained but did not give details.

Both the Jamia Millia Islamia students’ community as well as the Teachers’ Association have disassociated themselves with the violence and arson that took place near the university on December 15 afternoon.

Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and “harassed” the students.

Jamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed that Delhi Police personnel entered the university by force without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.

University vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been taken out and are safe. Ms. Akhtar condemned the police action.

“The Delhi Police has gheraoed Jamia students in the library. We do not subscribe to the bus burning incident which happened but those who did it were not from the varsity but outsiders. Innocent students are being targeted,” claimed a student who did not wish to be named.

Some others alleged that students have been detained by the police, but there was no confirmation from the Delhi Police, which said they were focusing on bringing the situation under control.

Buses were set on fire by protesters in New Delhi on December 15, 2019. | Photo Credit: Sidharth Ravi

Three state-run buses and a fire tending vehicle were set afire by the protesters during the violence and arson in New Friends’ Colony.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy.

Mr. Kejriwal said the Delhi government is doing everything possible at its end to restore peace. “Spoke to Hon’ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence shud be identified and punished (sic),” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he said any sort of violence is unacceptable. “No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful,” he said.

Anti CAA protests in Delhi turn violent. Two busses on fire near Mata Mandir. Some private vehicles vandalised. @THNewDelhi pic.twitter.com/0wRFVa2ErT — Sidharth Ravi (@SidRavii) 15 December 2019

Earlier, students claimed that “certain” local elements had “disrupted” their protest and indulged in violence.

Sources said that as police tried to disperse the protesters by using baton change and firing teargas shells, some of the “outsiders” ran towards the campus and tried to hide there.

A vandalized fire tender is seen along a road during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Nagar, in New Delhi, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jamia Millia Islamia students’ body issued a statement said they had nothing to do with the arson and violence.

"We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent. We stand by this approach and condemn any party involved in the violence. We have maintained calm even when students have been lathicharged and some women protesters badly beaten up. Media personnel are a witness to these events. Violence by certain elements is an attempt to vilify and discredit genuine protests" said the statement.

In an official statement, the university said that the protest was not organised by Jamia Mllia students. "The violent incidents ocurred during the protest organised by the people of nearby areas and not by JMI students," it said.

Jamia Millia has already declared winter vacation and postponed semester examination after the December 13 incident. A large number of students staying in hostels have left and Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar appealed to the students to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Jamia Teachers Association appealed to students to keep away from “direction-less” protest led by local political leaders. It said an emergency meeting of extended Executive Committee has been called in the JTA office on Monday to “discuss the misuse of Jamia’s name in the protests,” it said.

DMRC closes stations, roads blockaded

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit gates of the Sukhdev Vihar Metro station in view of the violent protests.

Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh have also been closed with no trains halting at these stations.

The clash disrupted traffic in the area with several vehicles stranded on roads for hours.

The Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet that the vehicular movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the agitation. Vehicles coming from Badarpur and Ashram Chowk were diverted to alternative routes due to the blockade.