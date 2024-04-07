Watch | Election season | Kejriwal arrest mainstreams AAP

April 07, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case allegedly linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the second Chief Minister from the INDIA bloc to be arrested in the recent months, has united the anti-BJP coalition which has been struggling to set aside their differences over seat sharing arrangements for the Lok Sabha polls. The opposition leaders questioned the timing, with the Model Code of Conduct in place and the coincidence of it coming on the same day as Election Commission publishing the entire data on electoral bonds.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon