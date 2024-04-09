GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP kicks off ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ drive to avenge Kejriwal’s ‘illegal’ arrest

April 09, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a door-to-door campaign for the Lok Sabha poll in Delhi and urged people to “avenge” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest through their vote.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak said the party’s ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ was aimed at increasing public awareness about the “illegal” arrest of the Chief Minister. Mr. Pathak accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of conspiring to put the AAP national convener behind bars to stop him from campaigning in the general election.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh appealed to people to remember the Chief Minister when they cast their vote on May 25 for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital.

“Take a look at your electricity bill, which has been reduced to zero. Take a look at your children who used to go to dilapidated schools and are now studying in air-conditioned classrooms. Look at the Mohalla Clinics that provide free medicines and tests. Look at your daughter’s and sister’s face who now travel for free and safely in buses. Keep all these things in mind before stepping out to cast your vote,” he said.

Reacting to the drive, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP leaders are making a mistake if they think they can generate sympathy for the CM through the campaign. 

Delhi / politics / Lok Sabha

