Live

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates | Plea against arrest to come up for hearing today

Kejriwal, who is lodged in jail number 2 of the Tihar prison, was remanded to judicial custody till April 15

April 03, 2024 07:26 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being brought to appear before Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise policy case, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being brought to appear before Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise policy case, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the High Court on that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the excise policy case and that, based on the material evidence in the agency’s possession, there are “reasons to believe” that Mr. Kejriwal is also guilty of money laundering. The ED made the remarks in an affidavit to the court while opposing Mr. Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Central probe agency.

Mr. Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest last month by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case linked to his government’s now-scrapped excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail. Meanwhile, buoyed by the Supreme Court’s order granting bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party called it a “big day for democracy” and hoped its other leaders will also be out of jail and the “mountain of lies” created by the BJP will collapse in the coming days. Atishi, also a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi Government, said for two years, AAP leaders have been targeted in fake cases and arrested.

  • April 03, 2024 07:22
    Kejriwal plea against arrest to come up for hearing today

    The ED opposed the AAP convener’s petition challenging his arrest in the related money laundering case. The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on April 3.

  • April 03, 2024 07:16
    Was advised to either join BJP or face ED action: AAP’s Atishi

    Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah address the press conference, in New Delhi.

    A person close to Delhi Minister Atishi said she should join BJP or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate within a month, the Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed on April 2. She went on to add that four senior AAP leaders, including herself, would be arrested soon

    Read here

  • April 03, 2024 07:11
    Kejriwal ‘kingpin’, ‘key conspirator’ in Delhi Excise policy case: ED

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the High Court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the excise policy case and that, based on the material evidence in the agency’s possession, there are “reasons to believe” that Mr. Kejriwal is also guilty of money laundering.

    Read here

