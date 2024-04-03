April 03, 2024 07:26 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the High Court on that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the excise policy case and that, based on the material evidence in the agency’s possession, there are “reasons to believe” that Mr. Kejriwal is also guilty of money laundering. The ED made the remarks in an affidavit to the court while opposing Mr. Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Central probe agency.

Mr. Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15 after his arrest last month by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case linked to his government’s now-scrapped excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail. Meanwhile, buoyed by the Supreme Court’s order granting bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party called it a “big day for democracy” and hoped its other leaders will also be out of jail and the “mountain of lies” created by the BJP will collapse in the coming days. Atishi, also a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi Government, said for two years, AAP leaders have been targeted in fake cases and arrested.