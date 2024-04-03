GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attempt to disintegrate AAP before LS polls: Kejriwal’s lawyer in Delhi HC

Senior AAP leader Atishi claimed Mr. Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest by ED

April 03, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi Chief Minister has been allowed to have home-cooked food in Tihar jail. File

The Delhi Chief Minister has been allowed to have home-cooked food in Tihar jail. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court is hearing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and remand to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

“The first of the points is, please keep in mind the importance of the case in terms of level playing field. It has three components- free and fair elections which is in turn part of democracy which is in turn part of the basic structure. This case reeks of timing issues which ensures that Kejriwal is unable to participate in democratic activity and to try to disintegrate the AAP before the first vote is cast,” senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, said in the court on April 3.

Track Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates here

Earlier, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed Mr. Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21 and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.

She said the Aam Aadmi Party will seek legal help over the Chief Minister’s health condition. However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is lodged till April 15, has denied the claims over his health. A senior Tihar jail official said Kejriwal’s vitals are normal.

Later, at a press conference, the Delhi Minister said, “Today, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea challenging his arrest by ED. After the court decides on it, we will seek legal help over his health situation.” Alleging that Kejriwal has been put behind bars in a “false case”, Ms. Atishi said they are closely monitoring his health condition.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Delhi / national politics / Aam Aadmi Party / judiciary (system of justice) / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.