New police outpost opened at Selvapuram in Coimbatore

December 07, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A new police outpost became functional at Sivalaya Junction at Selvapuram within the limits of the Coimbatore City Police.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the police outpost in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore south) N. Silambarasan, Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Ragupathyraja and personnel from the Selvapuram police station.

Mr. Balakrishnan directed personnel to step up visible policing and maintain peace in the locality.

According to Mr. Silambarasan, police will conduct foot patrolling in the locality. Personnel from Selvapuram station will be present at the outpost on shifts. Public can approach the outpost to report crime and other offences.

Senior officers said that visible policing, mainly patrolling and stationing of police personnel at key places, has been increased in Coimbatore city following the car blast in front of a temple at Kottaimedu on October 23.

