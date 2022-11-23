Man arrested for procuring raw materials for explosives online in Coimbatore

November 23, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

N. Sai Charan

The Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday arrested a man who procured raw materials for making explosives through an e-commerce platform.

After the car blast incident in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu, the city police collected a list of persons who ordered explosive substances online. On Wednesday, based on a tip-off, the Saravanampatti police tracked down an order made by Mariappan, a native of the Thoothukudi district, who sells fruits here.

He procured 100 gm potassium nitrate and 50 gm sulphur, reportedly to make explosives to use against his enemies. A few cases, including section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, were pending against him in Thoothukudi district, the police said.

Ruling out terror angle, the police said the history-sheeter procured it for the purpose of using it against his rivals. The police arrested him under section 4 b (Punishment for attempt to cause an explosion, or for making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. He was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

