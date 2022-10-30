Governor speaking like a party propaganda secretary, alleges Alagiri

Congress leader’s charge follows R.N. Ravi’s comments on Coimbatore cylinder blast case

M. Sabari Dharmapuri
October 30, 2022 19:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is speaking like a propaganda secretary of a political party, alleged Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri in Dharmapuri on Sunday.

“The Governor questioned the reason for handing over the Coimbatore cylinder blast case to the NIA after four days and also claimed that evidence might be destroyed in four days. The Governor could not speak like others. He directly waged war against the Tamil Nadu government through his comments,” he claimed. “The BJP wanted the present Chief Minister to act like former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” he further alleged during an interaction with journalists.

Commenting about the statements of BJP State president, K. Annamalai, Mr. Alagiri charged that at a recent speech at Cuddalore, Mr. Annamalai disrespected the local Minister and also the media. In the Coimbatore blast case, police acted quickly, but the BJP president raised allegations against the DGP and the police for political reasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about Hindi imposition, Mr. Alagiri said while many wanted Hindi to be the official language, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said till non-Hindi-speaking people accept Hindi, English would be the official language. “We are not against Hindi, but we are against the imposition of Hindi.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Commenting on the Congress’s possible Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024, Mr. Alagiri said, “Our leader, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, reached all the people. Congress never announced a Prime Ministerial candidate before the elections. After elections, we would elect our leader. The nation accepts Rahul Gandhi, and Congress will also accept him as our leader.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app