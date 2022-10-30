Governor speaking like a party propaganda secretary, alleges Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is speaking like a propaganda secretary of a political party, alleged Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri in Dharmapuri on Sunday.

“The Governor questioned the reason for handing over the Coimbatore cylinder blast case to the NIA after four days and also claimed that evidence might be destroyed in four days. The Governor could not speak like others. He directly waged war against the Tamil Nadu government through his comments,” he claimed. “The BJP wanted the present Chief Minister to act like former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” he further alleged during an interaction with journalists.

Commenting about the statements of BJP State president, K. Annamalai, Mr. Alagiri charged that at a recent speech at Cuddalore, Mr. Annamalai disrespected the local Minister and also the media. In the Coimbatore blast case, police acted quickly, but the BJP president raised allegations against the DGP and the police for political reasons.

When asked about Hindi imposition, Mr. Alagiri said while many wanted Hindi to be the official language, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said till non-Hindi-speaking people accept Hindi, English would be the official language. “We are not against Hindi, but we are against the imposition of Hindi.”

Commenting on the Congress’s possible Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024, Mr. Alagiri said, “Our leader, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, reached all the people. Congress never announced a Prime Ministerial candidate before the elections. After elections, we would elect our leader. The nation accepts Rahul Gandhi, and Congress will also accept him as our leader.”