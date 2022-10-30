File case against BJP’s president Annamalai, demands Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 30, 2022 15:56 IST

The Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam has urged the police to file a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai for his alleged hate speech targeting a certain religious community.

The association coordinator V. Eswaran in a statement claimed that the BJP leader's comments regarding the October 23 car blast during a press conference held recently were against religious harmony, unconstitutional and must be considered as "hate speech".

As per Supreme Court's verdict this year, police can voluntarily file a case against anyone who utters religious hate speech, so Tamil Nadu police must book Mr. Annamalai, claimed the Iyakkam.

