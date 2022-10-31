Congress observes multi-faith prayer meeting for peace in Coimbatore

A multi-faith prayer meeting for peace in Coimbatore was organised by the district unit of the Congress Committee at its office here on Monday.

Religious leaders from various faiths, including Perur Aadheenam, Father Joe Prakasam, and Haji M.A. Inayathullah participated. Hundreds of Congress party workers led by All India general secretary Mayura S. Jayakumar and district president K. Karuppasamy participated.

Mr. Jayakumar told The Hindu that those involved in the car blast had to be dealt with according to the law. “But, a few organisations are trying to create panic among the people for their own gains, which should be avoided.”

Earlier, the party workers paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at the Congress office.