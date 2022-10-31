Congress observes multi-faith prayer meeting for peace in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 31, 2022 17:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A multi-faith prayer meeting for peace in Coimbatore was organised by the district unit of the Congress Committee at its office here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Religious leaders from various faiths, including Perur Aadheenam, Father Joe Prakasam, and Haji M.A. Inayathullah participated. Hundreds of Congress party workers led by All India general secretary Mayura S. Jayakumar and district president K. Karuppasamy participated.

Mr. Jayakumar told The Hindu that those involved in the car blast had to be dealt with according to the law. “But, a few organisations are trying to create panic among the people for their own gains, which should be avoided.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the party workers paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at the Congress office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app