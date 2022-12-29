ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore car blast: NIA arrests two more for conspiracy

December 29, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - COIMBATORE

N. Sai Charan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more persons for links to the October 23 car blast in front of the Sangamewsarar temple at Kottaimedu in the city.

According to a release from the NIA, Sheikh Hidayathullah of Al-Amin Colony and Sanofar Ali of Vincent Road in the city were arrested. Investigations revealed that they had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the Hasanoor and Kadambur areas of the Sathyamangalam forest in Erode district in February this year. The meetings were led by the previously arrested accused, Umar Faaruq, and attended by Muhammad Azharudheen, Sheikh Hidayathullah, Sanofar Ali, and the deceased accused, Jamesha Mubeen. At these meetings, they conspired to prepare for and execute terror acts, said the release.

Following the blast, the city police launched an investigation and arrested six persons — Muhammad Azharudheen, Afsar Khan, Muhammad Thalha, Muhammad Riyas, Firoz Ismail and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail — on various charges. The NIA took over the probe on October 27.

On December 7, the NIA arrested Mohammed Thoufeek, Umar Faaruq, and Ferose Khan for their alleged links to the blast.

