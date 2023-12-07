‘The Penguin’: Max’s 2024 trailer shows new footage from ‘The Batman’ spin-off series

December 07, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

HBO’s Max on Thursday unveiled a new trailer of its slate for the next two years, and to much surprise, it has fresh footage from The Penguin, the much-anticipated The Batman spin-off series headlined by Colin Farrell.

The trailer opens with Farrell’s voice saying, “This is one of those moments where you ask yourself, ‘What do I want?” We also get glimpses of the Gotham skyline, Penguin wielding a sledgehammer before hauling a dead body on the trunk of a car.

The limited drama series from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios is set to continue the Batman saga that Matt Reeves started with The Batman film and will focus on The Penguin a.k.a Oswald Cobblepot’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

The cast also features Clancy Brown, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell.

The series started shooting in March earlier this year but was halted in June due to the twin Hollywood strikes. The filming subsequently resumed in late November.

The Penguin series is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark and Farrell. The eight-episode show is written by Lauren LeFranc, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Craig Zobel will direct the first three episodes.

The project is backed by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Other titles in Max trailer

Meanwhile, other titles teased in the Max trailer for its upcoming shows in the 2024 and 2025 slate are: True Detective: Night Country starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; The Regime, starring Kate Winslet; Second season of House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones; The Sympathizer, starring Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, and Ky Duyen; Season 3 of Industry, starring Myha’la, Kit Harrington, and Sarah Goldberg; the returning season of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm; Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show; Season 3 of comedy Somebody Somewhere; Elizabeth, a show with very little information out there; the fourth season of My Brilliant Friend; Second part of The Jinx; Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci’s superhero movie-making comedy The Franchise; the third season ofThe Sex Lives of College Girls; travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go; the second season of Tokyo Vice; Pretty Little Liars: Summer School; and the third season of Hacks.

The slate for 2025 includes new seasons of The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and And Just Like That. The year will also see the debut of Welcome to Derry, a prequel to It.