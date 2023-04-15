HamberMenu
Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider to star in 'It' prequel series

Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode

April 15, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

ANI
Madeleine Stowe and Stephen Rider

Madeleine Stowe and Stephen Rider | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hollywood stars Madeleine Stowe and Stephen Rider are all set to star in the much-awaited It prequel series currently titled Welcome to Derry. The series will be streaming on HBO Max.

According to Variety, the official logline for the series states, "Set in the world of Stephen King's It universe, Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films Itand It Chapter Two."

HBO Max first ordered the show into a series in February. Details about the exact roles of both actors are still under wraps along with the show's plot details. Variety reported the addition of previous cast members Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode. Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin also executive produce. Based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs, Fuchs will pen the teleplay for the first episode.

The two new It films collectively grossed over USD 1.1 billion at the global box office upon their release, with the first film taking place 27 years after the events of the first with a new adult cast taking over from the kids in part one. It was previously adapted into a two-part miniseries for ABC back in 1990, featuring Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.

