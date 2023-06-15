'The Penguin' and 'Daredevil: Born Again' stop productions due to writers' strike

June 15, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

As per Variety, the makers of 'Daredevil: Born Again' and 'The Penguin' have halted production until the end of the writers strike.

'Daredevil: Born Again' is set for Disney+, while 'The Penguin' is a Max show. Both are expected to debut in 2024.

"Born Again" is a semi-continuation of the Netflix show "Daredevil," which ran from 2015 to 2018 on Netflix. Charlie Cox, who originated the role in the first "Daredevil" series, will reprise it for "Born Again." The superhero has since been absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and made appearances in the film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Vincent D'Onofrio will also reprise his role as big bad Kingpin, while Jon Bernthal is back as The Punisher.

"The Penguin" is a spinoff from Matt Reeves' 2022 film "The Batman," in which Colin Farrell played the iconic villain. He will be returning to the prosthetics-heavy role for the criminal underworld series. The show also stars Cristin Milioti, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike in May, claiming they aren't paid fairly in the streaming era.

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal ... the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," said a statement from the union leadership. "They have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."

The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is negotiating on behalf of studio management, responded by saying it was willing to improve on its offer but was not willing to meet some of the union's demands.

"The primary sticking points are 'mandatory staffing,' and 'duration of employment' --guild proposals that would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not," said the statement from management's negotiating committee.

"Member companies remain united in their desire to reach a deal that is mutually beneficial to writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship to the thousands of employees who depend upon the industry for their livelihoods," it added.