HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Return of ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘The White Lotus’ and more announced by HBO

The second season of ‘House of the Dragon’, prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, will comprise of eight episodes, two lesser than the first season

November 03, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘House of the Dragon’.

A still from ‘House of the Dragon’. | Photo Credit: HBO

The second season of House of the Dragon, prequel to Game of Thrones, will be out in early summer of 2024. HBO announced that it will have eight episodes, two lesser than the first season.

ALSO READ
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 review: A grand, breathtaking prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO chief Casey Bloys also revealed that the third season of Euphoria, The White Lotusseason 3 and HBO’s prequels series to It (Welcome to Derry) have been postponed to 2025. The second season of The Last of Us is also likely to release in 2025. The production work of the series will begin in spring, 2024.

ALSO READ:‘The Last of Us’ finale review: This post-apocalypse series is a masterclass in adaptation

Bloys also added that HBO’s next Game of Thrones prequel, called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, will get rolling soon. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the makers haven’t finalised on the casting for the prequel. The series is based on George RR Martin’s popular trio of Dunk and Egg novellas.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.