Return of ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘The White Lotus’ and more announced by HBO

November 03, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

The second season of House of the Dragon, prequel to Game of Thrones, will be out in early summer of 2024. HBO announced that it will have eight episodes, two lesser than the first season.

HBO chief Casey Bloys also revealed that the third season of Euphoria, The White Lotusseason 3 and HBO’s prequels series to It (Welcome to Derry) have been postponed to 2025. The second season of The Last of Us is also likely to release in 2025. The production work of the series will begin in spring, 2024.

ALSO READ:‘The Last of Us’ finale review: This post-apocalypse series is a masterclass in adaptation

Bloys also added that HBO’s next Game of Thrones prequel, called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, will get rolling soon. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the makers haven’t finalised on the casting for the prequel. The series is based on George RR Martin’s popular trio of Dunk and Egg novellas.