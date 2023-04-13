HamberMenu
‘The Regime’ trailer: Kate Winslet set to dazzle in HBO’s delicious satire

The cast of the series also includes Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne and Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough

April 13, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kate Winslet in ‘The Regime’ 

Kate Winslet is continuing her hit collaboration with HBO with  The Regime, a new limited series.

Formerly titled  The Palace, the series hails from  Succession writer and executive producer Will Tracy, and follows the story of a dictatorial leader whose regime begins to unravel.

The cast of the series also includes Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne and Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough.

This is Kate Winslet’s third show with HBO, after 2011’s Mildred Pierce and 2021’s Mare of Easttown. The actor also has another HBO collaboration with upcoming limited series The Trust based on Hernan Diaz’s novel of the same name.

She was last seen in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Regime is set to premiere on HBO and streaming service Max in 2024.

