A fun podcast list: Pam and Angela discuss 'The Office', Conan O'Brien tries to find friends

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

If you like Conan’s show, you’ll most likely like this podcast too. When the podcast premièred in November 2018, he said in typical self-deprecatory jest, “After 25 years of extensive market research, we have learned that people want to hear my voice without seeing my face.” The podcast plays on the title, which suggests that Conan’s friends are only the people who work for him. The episodes, usually, are about Conan’s discussions on friendship with his celebrity guests. It features some of the most popular ones in America like Michelle Obama, Mila Kunis, Jeff Goldblum, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow.

Episode length: 30 to 90 minutes. Available on: Google podcasts, Apple podcasts, earwolf.com and more

Office Ladies

This is for all The Office fans out there. It is one of those shows you can re-watch, chronologically or otherwise, without getting bored. Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, for the most part of the show, dislike each other. But the actors who play the roles, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, are close friends. The duo come together for this re-watch podcast, wherein they discuss the episodes, one after another. There are interviews with the rest of the cast and crew, behind-the-scenes tidbits, banter between Jenna and Angela and more. At over one hour, episodes can be a bit long. But in this case, the longer they are, the more fun they get.

Episode length: One hour (on average). Available on: Google podcasts, Apple podcasts officeladies.com and more

The NoSleep Podcast

There’s a Nosleep subreddit for those who like making up creepy stories or want to share their paranormal experiences — most of them written as first-person posts. It had a great campfire-like effect and soon crossed a million followers. So, the redditors started a podcast. Some of the best stories on the subreddit are produced as single episodes. Since it’s not a series, you have the liberty to just play any episode.

Episode length: 30 (on average). Available on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more

Supernatural

Paranormal events. Conspiracy theories. Aliens. Mysterious deaths. Do you like any or all of these? Then, Supernatural should be your cup of tea. Hosted by Ashley Flowers of the already popular podcast Crime Junkie, Supernatural episodes follow a similar pattern, wherein Ashley investigates intriguing cases. But in Supernatural, the mysteries are weirder and, occasionally, out of this world. The latest episode is on an alleged murder-for-hire website on the dark web called Besa Mafia. There are also episodes on people with supernatural powers, mysterious disappearances of aircraft and more.

Episode length: 40 minutes (on average). Available on: Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, parcast.com and more

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to at metro@thehindu.co.in