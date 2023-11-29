HamberMenu
Streaming date for Rodrigo Moreno’s ‘The Delinquents’ out

The film stars Daniel Elías, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino and Germán De Silva

November 29, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Delinquents’

A still from ‘The Delinquents’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MUBI has announced that Rodrigo Moreno’s critically-acclaimed film, The Delinquents will be available for streaming from December 15. 

A statement from MUBI said, “Beguiling and unpredictable, Cannes Un Certain Regard breakout The Delinquents reinvents the heist film as a free-flowing adventure like no other.” A synopsis read, “Buenos Aires bank employee Morán (Daniel Eliás) dreams up a scheme to liberate himself from corporate monotony: he’ll steal enough money to support a modest retirement, then confess and serve prison time while his co-worker holds on to the cash. Soon under pressure by a company investigator, accomplice Román (Esteban Bigliardi) heads to a remote rural idyll to hide the funds. There, he encounters a mysterious woman who will transform his life forever.”

Starring Daniel Elías, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino and Germán De Silva, The Delinquents received its World Premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Since then the film has been premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian Film Festival, Morelia International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. 

Watch the trailer of The Delinquents here:

