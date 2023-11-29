HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ set for Christmas 2024 debut

Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe headline the film

November 29, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

PTI
Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter in Robert Eggers’ ‘NOSFERATU’

Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter in Robert Eggers’ ‘NOSFERATU’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Filmmaker Robert Eggers' remake of Nosferatuwill make its debut in US theatres on Christmas 2024.

According to Variety, the movie will land in cinema halls just a few days after the release of Lion King prequel Mufasa and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which are currently set to open on December 20, 2024.

ALSO READ
Chloe Zhao to direct Universal’s new ‘Dracula’ movie

Backed by Focus Features, Nosferatu is adapted from German director F W Murnau's 1922 silent horror film that was loosely based on Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 novel Dracula.

The ensemble cast includes Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The film is touted as a Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Jeff Robinov has produced along with John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus.

Eggers is best known for critically acclaimed movies such as The Witch, The Lighthouse and The Northman. His version of Nosferatu was first announced in 2015, just after the premiere of The Witch at Sundance Film Festival.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.