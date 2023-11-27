Latin American package of five films at IFFK

November 27, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as five Latin American films curated by film critic, programmer, and researcher Fernando Brenner will be one of the highlights of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) beginning here on December 8.

The package includes Uruguayan film Family Album directed by Guillermo Roca Mora, The Realm of God directed by Mexican filmmaker Claudia Sainte- Luce, The Settlers, a film directed by Felipe Galvez Haberle and co produced by eight countries including Chile and Argentina, The Girl from Uruguay directed by Argentinian filmmaker Ana Garcia Blaya, and The Delinquents by Rodrigo Moreno as a joint production of Argentina, Chile, Luxemburg and Brazil.

While Family Album depicts the intricate relationship between father and son, The Realm of God is a story about an eight-year-old boy waiting to see Gog but loses belief due to circumstantial factors. The Settlers is about an expedition on horseback involving a Chilean, an English army captian and American mercenary to reclaim the lands granted to a Spanish businessman. The film was premiered at the Cannes film festival this year.

The Girl from Uruguay is about a writer who pins his hopes on a free-spirited 25-year-old to get through his midlife crisis while The Delinquents tells the story of a bank clerk in Buenos Aires who is planning to turn himself in after stealing money from the bank but offers to split it with his friend if he agrees to stash it away for the duration of his imprisonment. The film won the Silver Hugo award at the Chicago festival.