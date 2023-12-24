GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Little Hearts’ teaser: Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar steal all the hearts

The film also features Shine Tom Chacko, Anagha and Dhyan Sreenivasan among others in pivotal roles

December 24, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mahima Nambiar and Shane Nigam in a still from ‘Little Hearts’

Mahima Nambiar and Shane Nigam in a still from ‘Little Hearts’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The teaser of Little Hearts, the upcoming romantic comedy starring Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko was released by the makers today. The film is written by Rajesh Pinnadan (Kerala State Award winner for Oru Thekkan Thallu Case) and directed by Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul (who earlier directed Member Rameshan 9aam Ward).

The teaser features cute glimpses of romance between Shane and the female lead, Mahima Nambiar.

Little Hearts also stars Anagha, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Idukki, Ramya Suvi, Maala Parvathi, Renji Panicker, Parvathy Babu, Aima Rosmy, and John Kaippalli among others.

With music scored by Kailas Menon, the film has cinematography by Luke Jose and editing by Noufal Abdullah. Sandra Thomas and Wilson Thomas are producing the film under their production banner Sandra Thomas Productions

Notably, Shane and Shine have previously starred together in Corona Papers, Parava, Veyil and Ishq. Shine has a slew of releases lined up, including Vivekanandan Viralaanu, Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Chattuli, Thankamani, Teri Meri, Vadi Kutti Mammootty andDevara, starring Jr NTR. Shane, last seen in the action blockbuster RDX and Vela, has Qurbani.

