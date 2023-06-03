HamberMenu
First look of Mammootty from ‘Bazooka’ out

Written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film also stars Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon

June 03, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Bazooka’

First look of ‘Bazooka’ | Photo Credit: @mammukka/Twitter

We had previously reported that Mammootty is working on a film titled Bazooka. The film’s first look has now been released by the makers. 

The first look features the veteran actor pulling the cover off a vintage bike. It features the actor with long hair and according to sources, Mammootty will appear in multiple looks in the film. 

Written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film stars Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Sidharth Bharthan, Shine Tom Chacko, VK Prakash, Vasisht Umesh, and Bhama Arun. Produced by Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlee Films, the film will have cinematography by Nimish Ravi and music by Midhun Mukundan. 

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

