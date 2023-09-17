HamberMenu
‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’: First look of Shine Tom Chacko’s film out

Directed by Kamal, the film features Grace Antony and Swasika as the female leads

September 17, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’

First-look poster of ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’ | Photo Credit: @shinetomchacko_official/Instagram

The first look of actor Shine Tom Chacko’s upcoming Malayalam film Vivekanandan Viralaanu was released by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly and Mamta Mohandas on their social media handles. Directed by Kamal, the film has Shine star alongside Grace Antony and Swasika.

'Nadikar Thilakam', starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, goes on floors
Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Jaffer Idukki's 'Chattuli' first look out

Said to be a satire about a man’s relationship with women over the years, Vivekanandan Viralaanu also features Mareena Michael, Johny Antony, Sminu Sijo, Maala Parvathy, Neena Kurup, Sidhartha Siva, Manju Pillai, Sarath Sabha, Pramod Veliyanad, and others

The film has cinematography by Prakash Velayudhan, editing by Ranjan Abraham, and music composed by Bijibal. Nediyath Naseeb Rahman and PS Shelly Raj are producing the film under their Nediyath Productions banner

Kamal had last directed Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal which was released in 2019. Meanwhile, Shine has films like Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Chattuli and the Jr NTR-starrer Devara in different stages of development.

