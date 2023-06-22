Shine Tom Chacko confirms being a part of Jr NTR- Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara’

June 22, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

While it was earlier speculated that Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who was recently seen in the Telugu film Dasara, is also playing an important role in Jr NTR- Koratala Siva’s Devara, the actor has now officially confirmed it.

Chacko took to his Instagram account where he shared a fan made poster welcoming him to the film as an Instagram story.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj, Devara marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Siva after Janatha Garage.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Rathnavelu while editing and production design will be done by Sreekar Prasad and Sabu Cyril respectively.

Devara is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K under their banner Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram through NTR Arts. The film is slated to hit screens on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko, who will next be seen in Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali, has films like Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Chattuli and Vivekanandan Viralaanu in different stages of development.