HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shine Tom Chacko confirms being a part of Jr NTR- Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara’

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut along with Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj

June 22, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shine Tom Chacko

Shine Tom Chacko | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While it was earlier speculated that Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who was recently seen in the Telugu film Dasara, is also playing an important role in Jr NTR- Koratala Siva’s Devara, the actor has now officially confirmed it.

ALSO READ
‘Devara’ is the title of Jr NTR’s film with Koratala Siva; first-look poster out

Chacko took to his Instagram account where he shared a fan made poster welcoming him to the film as an Instagram story.

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj, Devara marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Siva after Janatha Garage.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Rathnavelu while editing and production design will be done by Sreekar Prasad and Sabu Cyril respectively.

ALSO READ
Shine Tom Chacko to play the lead in Kamal’s ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’

Devara is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K under their banner Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram through NTR Arts. The film is slated to hit screens on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko, who will next be seen in Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali, has films like Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Chattuli and Vivekanandan Viralaanu in different stages of development.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.