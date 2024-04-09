From ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to ‘Fallout’, here’s everything releasing this week

April 09, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Hindi

> Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Theatres, April 11)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff play soldiers in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s (Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame) action extravaganza. The film, which has Prithviraj Sukumaran, basking in the success of his Aadujeevitham, playing the antagonist, releases in theatres this Thursday.

> Maidaan (Theatres, April 10)

> Amar Singh Chamkila (Netflix, April 12)

English

> Fallout (Amazon Prime Video, April 12)

Prime Video’s eight-episode series is an adaptation of the retro-futuristic video game franchise of the same name. It stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan and Aaron Clifton Moten in lead roles.

> The Greatest Hits (Theatres, April 12)

> Baby Reindeer (Netflix, April 11)

> Franklin (Apple TV+, April 12)

Malayalam

> Varshangalkku Shehsham (Theatres, April 11)

Hridayam director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s period drama stars Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan as young aspiring actors in Chennai. While Nivin Pauly is set to play an extended cameo, the ensemble cast also has Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Neeraj Madhav in key roles.

> Aavesham (Theatres, April 11)

> Jai Ganesh (Theatres, April 11)

> Marivillin Gopurangal (Theatres, April 12)

Tamil

> Romeo (Theatres, April 11)

Vijay Antony stars in this romantic comedy as a newly wed man who attempts to woo his wife, a character played by Mrinalini Ravi. Directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film also stars Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, Ilavarasu and Sreeja.

> DeAr (Theatres, April 11)

> Pon Ondru Kanden (Jio Cinemas, April 14)

Telugu

> Kajal Karthika (Aha, April 9)

A horror drama, the film features Kajal Aggarwal as a girl who was brutally kicked out of her village and later turns into a ghost. Directed by Deekay, the film also stars Regina Cassandra and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

> Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi (Theatres, April 11)

> Sriranga Neethulu (Theatres, April 11)

World cinema

> The Sympathizer (Jio Cinemas, April 14)

The historical black comedy co-created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. The series stars Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen, Toan Le, Duy Nguyen and others.

> Blood Free (Hotstar, April 10)