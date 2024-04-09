GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

From ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to ‘Fallout’, here’s everything releasing this week

Malayalam’s ‘Varshangallku Shesham’ and ‘Aavesham’, Tamil films ‘DeAr’ and ‘Romeo’ and the biographical drama series ‘Franklin’ are the other important releases of the week

April 09, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ ‘Maidaan,’ ‘Fallout,’ ‘The Sympathiser,’ ‘Varshangalkku Sehsham,’ and ‘Romeo’

Stills from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ ‘Maidaan,’ ‘Fallout,’ ‘The Sympathiser,’ ‘Varshangalkku Sehsham,’ and ‘Romeo’

Hindi

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. | Photo Credit: Pooja Entertainment

> Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Theatres, April 11)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff play soldiers in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s (Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame) action extravaganza. The film, which has Prithviraj Sukumaran, basking in the success of his Aadujeevitham, playing the antagonist, releases in theatres this Thursday.

> Maidaan (Theatres, April 10)

> Amar Singh Chamkila (Netflix, April 12)

Imtiaz Ali has reinvented himself with ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: AR Rahman

English

A still from ‘Fallout’

A still from ‘Fallout’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video/YouTube

> Fallout (Amazon Prime Video, April 12)

Prime Video’s eight-episode series is an adaptation of the retro-futuristic video game franchise of the same name. It stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan and Aaron Clifton Moten in lead roles.

Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten on ‘Fallout’ and bringing a popular video game to life

> The Greatest Hits (Theatres, April 12)

> Baby Reindeer (Netflix, April 11)

> Franklin (Apple TV+, April 12)

Malayalam

Dhyaan Sreenivasan in ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’.

Dhyaan Sreenivasan in ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’. | Photo Credit: Think Music/YouTube

> Varshangalkku Shehsham (Theatres, April 11)

Hridayam director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s period drama stars Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan as young aspiring actors in Chennai. While Nivin Pauly is set to play an extended cameo, the ensemble cast also has Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Neeraj Madhav in key roles.

Vineeth Sreenivasan on ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, what inspired the movie and his passion for filmmaking

> Aavesham (Theatres, April 11)

> Jai Ganesh (Theatres, April 11)

> Marivillin Gopurangal (Theatres, April 12)

Tamil

Vjay Antony and Mrinalini Ravi in ‘Romeo’.

Vjay Antony and Mrinalini Ravi in ‘Romeo’. | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

> Romeo (Theatres, April 11)

Vijay Antony stars in this romantic comedy as a newly wed man who attempts to woo his wife, a character played by Mrinalini Ravi. Directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film also stars Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, Ilavarasu and Sreeja.

> DeAr (Theatres, April 11)

> Pon Ondru Kanden (Jio Cinemas, April 14)

‘Kalvan’ movie review: A brilliant Bharathiraja cannot save this lacklustre drama that only wastes your time

Telugu

Kajal Aggarwal in ‘Kajal Karthika’.

Kajal Aggarwal in ‘Kajal Karthika’. | Photo Credit: aha videoIN/YouTube

> Kajal Karthika (Aha, April 9)

A horror drama, the film features Kajal Aggarwal as a girl who was brutally kicked out of her village and later turns into a ghost. Directed by Deekay, the film also stars Regina Cassandra and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

> Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi (Theatres, April 11)

> Sriranga Neethulu (Theatres, April 11)

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ teaser: Allu Arjun thrashes goons while rocking a saree

World cinema

A still from ‘The Sympathizer’.

A still from ‘The Sympathizer’. | Photo Credit: Max/YouTube

> The Sympathizer (Jio Cinemas, April 14)

The historical black comedy co-created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. The series stars Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen, Toan Le, Duy Nguyen and others.

> Blood Free (Hotstar, April 10)

‘Flex X Cop’ K-Drama review: Ahn Bo-Hyun and Park Ji-hyun’s police procedural is an engaging watch from start-to-finish

Related Topics

Indian cinema / World cinema / Telugu cinema / Malayalam cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.