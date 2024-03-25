GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Release date of GV Prakash and Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ announced

‘Dear’ is directed by Anand Ravichandran of ‘Sethum Aayiram Pon’ fame

March 25, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Dear’

Poster of ‘Dear’ | Photo Credit: @NutmegProd/X

We had previously reported that Aishwarya Rajesh and GV Prakash are teaming up for a film titled Dear, directed by Anand Ravichandran of Sethum Aayiram Ponfame. With the film’s shooting wrapped up in August last year, the makers have now announced the film’s release date.

The makers took to social media to share the update. Dear is slated to release in theatres on April 11.

Dear also stars Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam and Nandini.

Jagadeesh Sundaramurthy is handling the cinematography and G.V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music for Dear which will have a song written and sung by Arivu. Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramisetty, and G Pruthviraj of Nutmeg Productions are producing this film

