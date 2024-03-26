GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Romeo’ trailer: Vijay Antony stars as a husband on a mission to woo his wife

The film is written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan

March 26, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in stills from ‘Romeo’

Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in stills from ‘Romeo’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Romeo, headlined by Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi, was released by the makers on Monday.

The trailer shows Mirnalini playing a woman who agrees to marry Vijay’s character just to escape the sheer pressure from her parents to get married. She lays down her rules clearly to Vijay’s character, and everything about her seems quite in contrast with that of him. However, as one expects, he falls madly in love with her, and we see glimpses of how he attempts to woo his wife after their wedding.

Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, Romeo also features VTV Ganesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ilavarasu, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

With music scored by Barath Dhanasekar, the film has cinematography by Farook J Basha. After Thimiru Pudichavan, Kodiyil Oruvan and Pichaikkaran 2, Vijay Antony will once again handle the editing of his film.

Romeo is produced by Meera Vijay Antony under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Notably, the film will also be released in Telugu under the title Love Guru.

