‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ release date shifted

The film's leading actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently in the UAE for promotional activities, shared a video on Instagram explaining the reason behind the postponement

April 09, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

ANI
A still from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

A still from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The makers of the much-awaited Bollywood movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' have confirmed that its release has been postponed to April 11, 2024, just before its scheduled release.

A jaunt in Jordan: A visit to the sets of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s new action-thriller

The film's leading actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently in the UAE for promotional activities, shared a video on Instagram explaining the reason behind the postponement. Sharing the video, the 'Khiladi' actor wrote, "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas."

The team also unveiled a fresh poster featuring the updated release date. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also took to his handle to share an update about his movie 'Maidaan'. Sharing a still from the film, the actor wrote, "Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6 pm onwards. Full-scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April."

It's worth noting that initially, both movies were set for an April 10 release. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.'

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring on the mayhem

‘Maidaan’, on the other hand, is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles., and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

