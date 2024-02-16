‘The Sympathizer’ teaser trailer: Robert Downey Jr., Hoa Xuande headline Park Chan Wook’s spy saga

February 16, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Robert Downey Jr. is a many-faced spymaster in the new trailer for Park Chan Wook’s The Sympathizer.

The upcoming HBO Max miniseries is adapted from Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning debut novel of the same title. It centres on a half-Vietnamese, half-French double agent and his experiences in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The central character (identified as ‘Captain’) is played by Hoa Xuande.

Downey Jr essays multiple roles in the series, representing the different faces of America. One of his characters in The Sympathizer is said to be a CIA agent.

“Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States,” reads a synopsis.

Robert Downey Jr. is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2024 for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Besides headlining The Sympathizer in four roles, he has also executive produced the show.