GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Sympathizer’ teaser trailer: Robert Downey Jr., Hoa Xuande headline Park Chan Wook’s spy saga

The upcoming HBO Max miniseries is adapted from Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning debut novel of the same title

February 16, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Downey Jr in ‘The Sympathizer’ 

Robert Downey Jr in ‘The Sympathizer’ 

Robert Downey Jr. is a many-faced spymaster in the new trailer for Park Chan Wook’s The Sympathizer.

ALSO READ
Park Chan-wook sets up period thriller 'War and Revolt', his first project at Netflix

The upcoming HBO Max miniseries is adapted from Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning debut novel of the same title. It centres on a half-Vietnamese, half-French double agent and his experiences in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The central character (identified as ‘Captain’) is played by Hoa Xuande.

Downey Jr essays multiple roles in the series, representing the different faces of America. One of his characters in The Sympathizer is said to be a CIA agent.

“Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States,” reads a synopsis.

ALSO READ
Oscar nominations 2024 | 'Oppenheimer' dominates, Greta Gerwig passed over for best director

Robert Downey Jr. is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2024 for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Besides headlining The Sympathizer in four roles, he has also executive produced the show.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.