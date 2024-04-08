April 08, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Pushpa 2 The Rule released the film’s teaser.

The teaser, similar to the film’s first look, features the titular character in a saree and decked up like a goddess as he beats up the goons at a congregation.

Allu Arjun took to X where he shared the teaser and thanked for the birthday wishes.

I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you! https://t.co/fZQDGYNlWb#Pushpa2TheRule — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is written and directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The rest of the cast includes Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editing by Ruben and Karthika Srinivas. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release worldwide on August 15, 2024. Watch the film’s teaser here: