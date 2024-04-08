GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ teaser: Allu Arjun thrashes goons while rocking a saree

Written and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil

April 08, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ 

A still from ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’  | Photo Credit: @MythriMovieMakers/YouTube

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Pushpa 2 The Rule released the film’s teaser. 

The teaser, similar to the film’s first look, features the titular character in a saree and decked up like a goddess as he beats up the goons at a congregation. 

Pushpa-2 team chooses erstwhile Maoists’ bastion in Odisha for shooting

Allu Arjun took to X where he shared the teaser and thanked for the birthday wishes. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is written and directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The rest of the cast includes Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

Berlinale 2024 | Allu Arjun hints at ‘Pushpa 3’

The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editing by Ruben and Karthika Srinivas. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. 

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release worldwide on August 15, 2024. Watch the film’s teaser here:

