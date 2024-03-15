Indrajith Sukumaran’s ‘Marivillin Gopurangal’ gets a release date

March 15, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

Marivillin Gopurangal, the upcoming Malayalam film headlined by Indrajith Sukumaran, is all set to release in theatres on April 12 on the occasion of Eid and Vishu, the makers announced on Friday.

Conceptualised and directed by Arun Bose, and written and co-directed by Pramod Mohan, Marivillin Gopurangal also stars Sarjano Khalid, Shruti Ramachandran, Vincy Aloshious, Vasisht Umesh and Roro.

The film is said to be a feel-good romantic comedy. As per the earlier released teaser of the film, the story follows the story of Shinto (Indrajith) and Sherin (Shruti), a married couple, and Meenakshi (Vincy) and Rony (Sarjano), a couple in love. While Shinto doesn’t want to have kids, Rony wishes to have kids out of wedlock, and the story follows all the drama this brings into their lives. The title of the film is the eponymous song from the 1998 Suresh Gopi, Jayaram starrer Summer in Bethlehem.

With music scored by Vidyasagar, the film has cinematography by Syamaprakash MS and editing by Shaijal PV and the director himself. The film is produced by Koker’s Media Entertainments