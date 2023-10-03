HamberMenu
‘Thalaivar 170’: Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati join Rajinikanth’s next with TJ Gnanavel

Produced by Lyca Productions, ‘Thalaivar 170’ has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander

October 03, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Casting announcement posters of Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati

Casting announcement posters of Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati | Photo Credit: @LycaProductions/X

The exciting updates on the cast and crew of Thalaivar 170 continue! After announcing yesterday that actors Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with director TJ Gnanavel, the makers have announced today that actors Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati will also be seen in prominent roles.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Thalaivar 170 has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical crew of the film is expected to be announced soon.

Fahadh Faasil was recently the talk of the town in Tamil for his performance in Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan. He will soon be seen in the much-anticipated Telugu film Pushpa - The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. In Malayalam, he was last seen in Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum and Dhoomam; he has Sudheesh Shankar’s Hanuman Gear, Althaf Salim’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, and Romancham director Jithu Madhavan’s next among other projects in the pipeline.

Rana was last seen in the hit Netflix series Rana Naidu alongside Venkatesh and in a cameo appearance in Spy. He will soon be seen in the mythological film Hiranyakashyap.

Last seen in Jailer, Rajinikanth will be seen next in a cameo role in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which is set to hit screens for Pongal 2024. After Thalaivar 170, the actor is set to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171.

