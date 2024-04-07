Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to release in theatres in October

April 07, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Vettaiyan, the much-awaited film of superstar Rajinikanth, will release in theatres in October this year.

Lyca Productions, the banner backing the film, announced the news with a special poster featuring a gun-wielding Rajinikanth.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan will see Amitabh Bachchan reunite with Rajinikanth 32 years after their film, Hum (1991).

The film also boasts an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. GM Sundar, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, and Rakshan are also part of the cast.

With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, Vettaiyan has cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Philomin Raj. The film is produced by Subaskaran under his Lyca Productions banner.