‘Coolie’ title reveal: Rajinikanth utters iconic dialogue from ‘Ranga’ in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next

April 22, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

Coolie is the title of Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The title of the film, previously called Thalaivar 171, was unveiled by the makers today with a special teaser video.

The video features the Superstar entering an illegal bunker in a seaport and beating gold smugglers to a pulp, only to lie down on a bed of gold bars and cash and threaten the gang’s boss over a phone call. To much surprise for the fans, the video also features the star uttering the iconic ‘Appavum Thathavum’ dialogue from his 1982 film, Ranga, which itself was a lyric in the ‘Sambo Siva Sambo’ song from his 1979 film Ninaithale Inikkum, co-starring Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, the background score that plays in the background is a remixed version of ‘Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa’ from the star’s 1983 film Thanga Magan.

The title reveal video is typical of all the title reveal teasers we have seen of Lokesh’s films, and Rajini ending it with ‘Mudichidalama?’ does remind one of the title reveal video of Lokesh’s Vikram that had Kamal Haasan draw the curtains with ‘Aarambikalama?’

From the video, it seems like Rajinikanth is playing a grey character who takes on a gold smuggling racket. Interestingly, Lokesh had earlier confirmed that this film will not be a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe which consists of the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

Coolie features Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh (who composed music for Rajini’s Jailer ) and stunt directors Anbariv (who are currently working with Rajini in Vettaiyan).

The film is produced by Sun Pictures who had earlier teamed up with Rajini for films like Enthiran, Petta, Annaatthe and Jailer.