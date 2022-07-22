68th National Film Awards: Suriya wins Best Actor, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ bags Best Film, and more

Director Sudha Kongara, actor Aparna Balamurali and music composer GV Prakash Kumar also win honours

The 68th National Film Awards for the year 2020 was announced earlier today, and the award for Best Actor was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn. While the former won the award for his performance in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, the latter bagged it for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Soorarai Pottru went on an award spree, bagging the prestigious Best Feature Film Award. The 2020 film also won three more awards namely, Best Actor (Female) for Aparna Balamurali, Best Screenplay for Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, and Best Music Direction (BGM) for GV Prakash Kumar.

The film was inspired by the real-life story of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of India’s first low-cost airlines. It followed a common man’s dream to provide low-cost air travel to the common people.

The film, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020, was widely received with acclaim and went on to be submitted to the 93rd Academy Awards as a paid submission under the general category. The film was also screened at the Academy Screening Room.

Notably, a Hindi remake of the film, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, is currently in production.

Soorarai Pottru was produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under their 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment banners.