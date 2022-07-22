Sound designer calls out jury’s award ‘error’

Kannada film that got award for sync sound was dubbed, says Nithin Lukose

The 68th National Film Awards ran into a controversy of sorts after the sound designer of the Kannada movie Dollu blasted the jury for mistakenly gifting an award reserved for sync sound to the movie.

Jobin Jayan was adjudged the winner for location sound recordist (for sync sound films only) for Dollu, which incidentally was also adjudged the best Kannada movie. Sync sound is a technology where the sound is captured live along with the visuals.

‘Wrong judgment’

Shortly after the awards were announced, the film’s sound designer Nithin Lukose tweeted that the movie didn’t have sync sound; it was instead dubbed. “I don’t know what happened behind the curtains of the national award selections and its procedures. But I pity the judgment of the jury who couldn’t differentiate between a dub and a sync sound film,” his tweet read. His tweet was shared by the likes of Oscar Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

Later talking to The Hindu, Mr. Lukose sarcastically commented that the jury should be given a ‘special jury award’ for what he described was a blunder. “Maybe the production team had mistakenly submitted it as a sync sound film while entering the film for the award. But a jury of experts is supposed to differentiate between dubbed sound and sync sound,” he said.

Mr. Lukose said that while the sound design team had captured a band’s performance live, it was merely for effects and didn’t qualify the movie as one with sync sound.