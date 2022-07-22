68th National Film Awards live: Suriya, Ajay Devgn share Best Actor award

The 68th National Film Awards is being announced

Actors Suriya on Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday afternoon at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with the honours for films from the year of 2021. The event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This year, Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) won the best feature film award as actors Suriya and Ajay Devgn shared the best actor award. Actress Aparrna Balamurali bagged the best actress award.

Last year, Director Priyadarshan’s Malayalam war epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea , that is headlined by Mohanlal, won Best Feature Film, while the best acting honours went to Manoj Bajapayee for Bhonsle, Dhanush for Tamil film Asuran, and Kangana Ranaut for two of her films, Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Here are the live updates:

Best Actress: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Actress: Aparrna Balamurali

Best Actor: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Actor: Suriya

& Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Hindi); Actor: Ajay Devgn

Best Direction: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Director: Sachidanandan KR

Best Children’s Film: Sumi (Marathi); Producer : Harshall Kamat Entertainment; Director: Amol Vasant Gole

Best Film on Environment Conservati on/Preservation: Taledanda (Beheading a Life )(Kannada) Producer: Krupanidhi Kreations; Director: Praveen Krupakar

Best Film on Social Issues (Themes such as prohibition,women and child empowerment,social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of differently-abled people, tribal and indigeneous people etc.): Funeral (Marathi); Producer: Before After Entertainment; Director: Vivek Dubey

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior (Hindi); Producer: Ajay Devgn FFilms; Director: Om Raut

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela (Tamil) ; Producer: YNOT Studios; Director: Madonne Ashwin

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Producer: 2D Entertainment Pvt.Ltd; Director: Sudha Kongara

4.45 pm

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Screenplay writer (original): Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara

Mandela (Tamil); Dialogue Writer: Madonne Ashwin

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu) (Bengali); Cameraman: Supratim Bhol

Best Female Playback Singer: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Singer: Nanchamma

Best Male Playback Singer: Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Singer: Rahul Deshpande

Best Child Artist: Tak-Tak (Marathi); Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi

Sumi (Marathi); Child Artist : Akanksha Pingle &Divyesh Indulkar

Best Supporting Actress: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil); Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Supporting Actor: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Supporting Actor: Biju Menon

4.35 pm

Here is the complete list of all the winners:

Feature Film Awards

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Saina (Hindi)

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu) - Music Director (Songs): Thaman S

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) - Music Director (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar

Best Make-up Artist: Natyam ( Dance)(Telugu); Make-up Artist: TV Rambabu

Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior(Hindi); Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla

Best Production Design: Kappela (Chapel) (Malayalam); Production Designer: Anees Nadodi

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum(Tamil); Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Best Audiography: Dollu (Kannada); Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only): Jobin Jayan

Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Sound Designer : Anmol Bhave

Malik (Malayalam); Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Special mentions: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi) and Godakaath (Marathi), Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)

4.23 pm

Non-feature films

Best Voice-over/ Narration: Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan, Rhapsody of Rains - Monsoons of Kerala (English)

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for 1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar

Best Editing: Anadi Athaley for Borderlands

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar, Jadui Jangal for Magical Forest

Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore, Pearl of the Desert (Rajasthani)

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikkunna Kalappa

Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan (Worship of the Goddess) (Marathi)

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu

Special Jury Award: Admitted (Hindi and English) Director: Ojaswee Sharma

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh (Punjabi)

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling the Ball (English and Hindi)

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered

Best Film on Social Issues: Three Sisters (Bengali)

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Manas and People) (Assamese)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges (English)

Best Science and Technology Films: On the brink season 2- Bats (English)

Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol (Hindi)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi)

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana

4.22 pm

Best book on cinema: The longest kiss, by Kishwar Desai

Best book on cinema (Special Mention): MIT Anubhavangalude Pusthakam, Kali Paine Kalira Cinema

4.14 pm

Most film friendly state: Madhya Pradesh.

This year, 305 feature films were received as entries in 30 languages; and 148 non-feature films in 20 languages were received from all over the country.

3.45 pm

Jury members present report

Jury members Vipul Shah, Chitrartha Singh, Anant Vijay, and Priyadarshanand present report on 68th National Film Awards.