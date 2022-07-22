A richly deserved award for Biju Menon

The veteran bagged the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor

Biju Menon’s talent was never in doubt. Neither has been his saleability.

Biju has often reminded us that he is among the finest actors of his generation in Malayalam cinema who deserves the National Award he won on Friday for the Best Supporting Actor. As Ayyappan, the policeman who is embroiled in a nasty rivalry with a wealthy ex-Army man in the well-made thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, he was brilliant.

This is his second major award within a couple of months. He had won the Kerala State Award for the best actor Arkkaryaiam (along with Joju George). In Aarkkariyam, he had played an elderly retired teacher. It was another superb performance, worthy of an award. Biju is delighted that his work is being recognised in a big way now.

“These are the kinds of awards an actor wishes for,” he told The Hindu over phone. “I am delighted that I have won the National Award for Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ayyappan is undoubtedly one of the best roles of my career so far.”

But he was not the original choice to play Ayyappan though. “I was instead supposed to play Koshi, which Prithviraj eventually did,” Biju said. “And he did a great job, too. His performance helped my acting too.”

Biju’s only regret is that director Sachy, who was named the Best Director at the National Award, is no more. “He had worked hard on the film, especially on the script,” he said. “My character was a very well written one.”

Biju could be trusted to bring to life such strong characters. His performances in films like Mazha, Vellimoonga, Meghamalhar, Ordinary, T.D. Dasan Standard VI B, Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu and Marykondoru Kunjadu stand testimony to that .