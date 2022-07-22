Nanjiamma springs a surprise

62-year-old tribal woman wins best playback singer award

The 68th National Film Awards threw up quite a few surprises on Friday, may be none as big as the winner of the best female playback singer. Not many had heard of Nanjiaymma, who won the award for the folk song Kalakkatha sandana.... for the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The 62-year-old tribal woman from Attappady in Palakkad district had become a sensation after the song became a big hit in 2020. She was selected to sing the song in Irula language by the film director the late Sachy after a lengthy search.

“My search for a tribal song ended at a village in Attappady when I came across Nanjiayamma, who was no professional singer,” Sachy had told this correspondent when the song became a massive hit.

The song video is a four-crore hit on YouTube. It even attracted global attention when the song was used by the Kerala Police for making a video on the safety measures in the fight against COVID-19.

The National Award is not the first recognition for Nanjiayamma. She had earned a special mention at the Kerala State Film Awards last year.

Now, it would be quite a moment when she receives the award from Draupadi Murmu, who was elected as the President, the first tribal woman to get that honour.