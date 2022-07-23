  • The Package

National film awards 2020

Jury members announce 68th National Film awards during a press conference, in New Delhi, on July 22, 2022.

Jury members announce 68th National Film awards during a press conference, in New Delhi, on July 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil movie “Soorarai Pottru” bagged national awards for the Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Background Score and the Best Screenplay at the 68th National Film Awards-2020 announced on July 22, 2022.

“Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” won the awards in the Best Actor, which went to Ajay Devgn, and for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment categories. Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who got the recognition for “Soorarai Pottru”, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara.

Aparna Balamurali won the Best Actress award for her performance in the Tamil film, which also got the awards in the Best Background Score (GV Prakash Kumar), and the Best Screenplay (Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara).

Late Sachidanandan KR has got the Best Director award for Malayalam movie, AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum, while the Best Female Playback Singer prize went to Nanchamma for the same movie. Rahul Deshpande was adjudged the Best Male Playback Singer. Testimony of Ana bagged the Best Non-Feature Film award. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie ‘Saina’.

Madhya Pradesh has been given the Most Film Friendly State award, while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh has received a special mention. “The Longest Kiss” by Kishwar Desai was declared the Best Book on Cinema for the year, while Malayalam book “MT Anubhavangalude Pusthakam” and Odia book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema” got a special mention.

In This Package
Kerala A richly deserved award for Biju Menon P.K. Ajith Kumar
Kerala Nanjiamma springs a surprise P.K. Ajith Kumar
Kerala Malayalam films dominate National Awards Special Correspondent
Kochi Sound designer calls out jury’s award ‘error’
Naveen D. Padil, Lead actor.
Mangaluru ‘Jeetige’ wins National Film Award in Tulu category
Karnataka Capt. Gopinath elated at Sorarai Pottru winning big at national film awards
Actor Suriya (Best Actor) and Aparna Balamurali (Best Actress) in a still from Soorarai Pottru.
Movies 68th National Film Awards | Soorarai Pottru wins Best Film award
Girish Kasaravalli
Karnataka Kannada films bag four awards at the 68th National Film Awards
Suhas and Chandini Chowdary in ‘Colour Photo’, which was declared as the best feature film in Telugu at the National Film Awards for 2020
Movies Telugu films ‘Colour Photo’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and ‘Natyam’ bag National Film Awards
A still from ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Movies 68th National Film Awards: Suriya wins Best Actor, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ bags Best Film, and more
Actors Suriya in ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and Ajay Devgn in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’
Movies 68th National Film Awards | Updates
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2022 11:02:35 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/national-film-awards-2020/article65673801.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY