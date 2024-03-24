March 24, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) held a meeting of its Central Election Committee to decide the names of the candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list, which is expected to be announced on March 24, will include candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughters, Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Rohini Acharya could contest the election from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, the Congress on March 23 released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, fielding its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the Congress fielded veteran leader Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh, it nominated newly-inducted leader Lal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur to take on Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

With his legal options only strengthening his erstwhile colleague’s case, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam now banks heavily on the BJP to bail him out of the political quagmire. He is facing a piquant situation now wherein he has to perform to gain an identity for himself or become a non-entity in state politics.

