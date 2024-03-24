GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha election LIVE updates | BJP likely to release 4th list of candidates today; Congress U.P. chief Ajay Rai to take on PM Modi in Varanasi

Lalu Yadav’s daughters likely to contest Lok Sabha polls; troubles mount for Congress in Himachal as six rebels, three independents join BJP

March 24, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during the election campaign in support of Union Minister of State(Ind. Charge) Science & Technology and party candidate from Udhampur-Kathua seat Dr Jitendra Singh ahead of Lok Sabha elections,at Basoli, in Kathua on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during the election campaign in support of Union Minister of State(Ind. Charge) Science & Technology and party candidate from Udhampur-Kathua seat Dr Jitendra Singh ahead of Lok Sabha elections,at Basoli, in Kathua on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) held a meeting of its Central Election Committee to decide the names of the candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list, which is expected to be announced on March 24, will include candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughters, Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Rohini Acharya could contest the election from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, according to PTI.

Watch | What is the Model Code of Conduct? | Explained

Meanwhile, the Congress on March 23 released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, fielding its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the Congress fielded veteran leader Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh, it nominated newly-inducted leader Lal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur to take on Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Here’s the full schedule of the elections

With his legal options only strengthening his erstwhile colleague’s case, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam now banks heavily on the BJP to bail him out of the political quagmire. He is facing a piquant situation now wherein he has to perform to gain an identity for himself or become a non-entity in state politics. 

Also Read |Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates - March 23

Here are Live updates from across the country on the upcoming elections:

  • March 24, 2024 08:30
    Congress U.P. chief Ajay Rai to take on PM Modi in Varanasi

    The Congress on Saturday announced 45 names in its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls while one seat for the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in Rajasthan.

    Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh will contest the Rajgarh seat in the State while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has been fielded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seat of Varanasi.

    Chhattisgarh Congress chief and sitting member from Bastar, Deepak Baij, has been dropped as the party named Kawasi Lakhma from the seat.

    Read the full story here
  • March 24, 2024 08:18
    Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad’s daughters likely to contest Lok Sabha elections

    Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughters, Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, as per sources.

    Rohini Acharya could contest the election from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, according to sources.

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav merged his party into Congress. He is a former five-time MP from Bihar and the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan. He is known for influencing the Seemanchal area of Bihar in politics.

    -ANI

