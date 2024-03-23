GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi, other senior BJP leaders meet to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls

The States for which candidates were tipped to be discussed include Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

March 23, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders during BJP’s Central Election Committee Meeting, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, on March 23, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders during BJP’s Central Election Committee Meeting, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, on March 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP's Central Election Committee met in New Delhi on March 23 to finalise the party's candidates in several States for the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda were joined by other CEC members as they went over the list of probables to take a final call.

The States for which candidates were tipped to be discussed include Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CEC has met twice earlier and has named candidates for 291 Lok Sabha seats so far, including in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Telangana among others.

The BJP is yet to announces candidates for many seats in some of these States.

At least three of the declared candidates, including Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, have withdrawn from the fray after their names drew some controversy or other.

The names of the leading figures of the party, including Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have already been announced for the polls and all of them are contesting from their current constituencies.

The seven-phase polls are set to be held between April 19 and June 1 to elect MPs for 543 Lok Sabha seats, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.