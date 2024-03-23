GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress names Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Rai from PM Modi’s Varanasi seat in fourth list

Fourth list of Congress had names from 12 States and one union territory, reflecting a mix of incumbent MPs being repeated, new entrants being accommodated and children of Congress leaders being given tickets

March 23, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated March 24, 2024 12:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Rai (left) during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi on February 18, 2024. The Congress has fielded Mr. Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Rai (left) during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi on February 18, 2024. The Congress has fielded Mr. Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday announced 45 names in its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls while one seat for the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in Rajasthan.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh will contest the Rajgarh seat in the State while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has been fielded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seat of Varanasi.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief and sitting member from Bastar, Deepak Baij, has been dropped as the party named Kawasi Lakhma from the seat.

Related Stories

As reported by The Hindu earlier, sitting members from Tamil Nadu have been repeated, with Karti Chidambaram, Manickam Tagore, S Jothimani, Vijay Vasanth retaining their seats. Among the changes, K. Gopinath has been fielded from the Krishnagiri seat, Saikanth Senthi from Tiruvallur and M.K. Vishnu Prasad from Cuddalore.

In Uttar Pradesh, Danish Ali, who switched from the Bahujan Samaj Party recently, has been repeated from his present seat of Amroha while Chowdhary Lal Singh, who merged his Dogra Swabhiman Sangarhan Party, also got a ticket the Udhampur Loksabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the sons of senior leaders getting ticket, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s son, Virender Rawat, has been fielded from Haridwar and P.L. Punia’s son, Tanuj Punia, has been given the Barabanki seat in U.P.

Also Read | Lok Sabha election | Congress plans to reach every household with 25 guarantees and ‘paanch nyay

The fourth list had names from 12 States and one union territory, reflecting a mix of incumbent MPs being repeated, new entrants being accommodated and children of Congress leaders being given tickets.

There was also a clear effort by the Congress in Rajasthan to break its previous record (2019 Lok Sabha polls) of failing to open its account. After leaving the Sikar Lok Sabha seat to CPI(M), it has now left Nagaur seat for Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal’s RLP.

So far, the Congress had named 183 candidates including the fourth list but one candidate from Gujarat dropped out and quit the party.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.