GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan Congress treasurer Sitaram Agarwal joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

Along with Mr. Agarwal, over 300 persons from different walks of life also joined the BJP

April 11, 2024 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Sitaram Agarwal, right, being welcomed to the BJP by Deputy CM Diya Kumari on April 10.

Congress leader Sitaram Agarwal, right, being welcomed to the BJP by Deputy CM Diya Kumari on April 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee’s treasurer Sitaram Agarwal, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 State Assembly election against Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on April 10. Along with Mr. Agarwal, over 300 persons from different walks of life also joined the BJP at its State headquarters.

Mr. Agarwal, who was the Congress candidate from Jaipur’s Vidyadhar Nagar seat, had lost to BJP’s Ms. Kumari. He was considered close to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He joined the BJP in the presence of Ms. Kumari and senior party leaders Narayan Lal Panchariya and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

Jannayak Janata Party leader from Neem Ka Thana Raghuveer Singh Tanwar, who contested the 2023 Assembly polls, All-India Reserve Bank Employees’ Union’s former national secretary G.N. Pareek, Vishwakarma Industries Association president Jagdish Somani, Macheda Hanuman temple’s priest Sudarshan Maharaj and Municipal Councillors Kesharmal Sharma, Dhapa Devi and Mahesh Agarwal were among those who joined the BJP on the occasion.

Mr. Agarwal, who had also fought the 2018 Assembly election from Vidyadhar Nagar, sent in his resignation from all posts in the State Congress to PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra before joining the BJP. He said he would remain committed to the BJP and work with dedication for strengthening the party.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.