CSDS-Lokniti 2024 pre-poll survey | Understanding perspectives: farmers’ protests raise divisive opinions

The farmers’ protests have become a critical point of contention, sparking diverse opinions across the nation

April 11, 2024 05:12 am | Updated 05:12 am IST

Jyoti Mishra, Devesh Kumar
:Farmers try to advance towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Shambhu Barrier in Punjab on February 13, 2024. File.

:Farmers try to advance towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Shambhu Barrier in Punjab on February 13, 2024. File. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

India’s demographic heavily tilts towards rural areas, and agriculture remains the primary occupation. However, over the past few years, the nation has witnessed widespread farmer protests pushing for various demands such as legal assurances for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and complete farm loan waivers.

The farmers’ protests have become a critical point of contention, sparking diverse opinions across the nation. The heated debate over the legitimacy of their demands versus allegations of a calculated political ploy has led to polarised viewpoints. The pre-poll survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS indicates a skew in favour of the agitating farmers’ right to protest. Nearly three in five (59%) respondents acknowledge the legitimacy of the farmers’ demands and recognise it as the fundamental right of farmers to voice their grievances.

Also read | Guaranteed MSP is an ethical imperative

On the other hand, nearly one in six (16%) voters perceive the farmers’ protest as a conspiracy against the government. This viewpoint suggests scepticism regarding the motivations behind the protests, with some attributing them to political agendas rather than genuine concerns for the agricultural community, doubting the protesters’ intentions and objectives. Additionally, the survey also reveals that one in every ten respondents (11%) either lack awareness of the protests or are unfamiliar with the farmers’ demands, and this lack of awareness is marginally higher (12%) among farmers’ households. This is not surprising since the protests have been centered mostly in the north-west.

However, the majority supports the farmers’ protests; support for this is comparatively higher among farmers, with close to two in three (63%) individuals from farm households expressing solidarity with the protests, possibly connecting to their own experience of challenges plaguing the agricultural sector. Yet, one in ten (11%) farmers align with the belief that the protests are a well-planned conspiracy, highlighting internal divisions within the farming community regarding the legitimacy of the movement.

The farmers’ protests in India reflect the complex dynamics of rural livelihoods and agricultural policies. While divergent viewpoints exist regarding the legitimacy and motivations behind these protests, the overwhelming support among farmers emphasises the pressing need for addressing the challenges faced by the agricultural sector.

(Jyoti Mishra and Devesh Kumar are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS)

farms / Agriculture / agriculture / General Elections 2024

