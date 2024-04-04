Pappu Yadav files nomination from Purnea as Independent

April 04, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Purnea

Former MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, filed his nomination papers from Bihar’s Purnea Lok Sabha seat on Thursday as an Independent candidate.

His move comes days after the Congress denied him ticket for the seat. He had merged his Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) with the Congress in March reportedly on the sole condition that the latter would be field him from Purnea. However, the seat was allotted to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under the seat-sharing arrangement of the grand alliance. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan comprises the Congress and the Left parties.

Hundreds of supporters followed Mr. Yadav as he arrived at the office of District Magistrate in a motorcycle to file his nomination papers. He greeted passers-by, rickshaw pullers, fruit vendors en route and sought their support.

After filing his nomination papers, he told the waiting media: “I had no other option. I requested everyone [for the seat] but nobody listened to me, so I had to make this decision. People wanted to do my political murder but I have always chosen the path of struggle. Purnea is my mother and I will not leave it,” Mr. Yadav said. Mr. Yadav also claimed to have the blessings of the Congress leadership.

He had won the Purnea Lok Sabha seat thrice as an Independent candidate.

Mr. Yadav had been staking claim on the seat from day one and had even requested RJD chief Lalu Prasad to leave the seat for the Congress. However, the RJD did not relent and announced Rupauli MLA Bima Bharati as its candidate.

The Janata Dal (United) has repeated its candidate Santosh Kushwaha. Now the fight is triangular in Purnea, which goes to the poll in the second phase on April 26.